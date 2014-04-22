15 Ways Men Can Make Their Clothing Last Forever

It’s no secret that men are becoming more stylish thanks to social media and an updated shopping experience.

Guys who have invested time and money in their wardrobes should take care of their clothing so that it lasts for more than just a season.

With these 15 wardrobe hacks, your clothes will last longer, look better, and maybe even last a lifetime.

Hang your suits and dress shirts on cedar wood hangers. The cedar acts as a repellent for moths and absorbs moisture. And unlike wire hangers, these thicker hangers will not damage or stretch out clothing. Rotate your clothing. Store shirts, pants, and suits that you won't need until next season to make room for other clothes and avoid an over-stuffed closet. This will give your clothing a chance to breathe, and make it easier to find that lucky shirt or tie. Invest in quality shoe trees. They will maintain the shape of your nice work shoes, prevent the leather from warping or cracking, and absorb any excess moisture from your shoes so they don't rot from the inside out. Keep your suits smelling fresh by placing a sachet of dried herbs (lavender, cedar shavings, spearmint, rosemary, and cinnamon are good options) in the pockets when they're hanging in the closet. If you're storing suits, opt for cedar mothballs, which have a more manly, woodsy scent than tradition options. Speaking of suits, use a suit brush to clean your suit jackets and pants after each wear to get rid of dirt and food. This will triple the time between trips to the cleaners, and it takes but a few minutes. Make or buy your own shoe-shine kit. All you need is a tin of wax polish, a horsehair shine brush, a shoe-polish brush/applicator, cotton balls, and a shining cloth. Shining your shoes will help them last longer and protect the leather from dirt, salt, and moisture. Fold your sweaters instead of hanging them. Even lightweight sweaters stretch out if they're on a hanger for too long. It's better to fold sweaters in your wardrobe and hang dress shirts and T-shirts instead. Don't over-wash your clothes. Jeans and sweaters don't need to be washed after every use, and suits will last longer if you avoid dry cleaning after every wear (the chemicals are harsh and can ruin the fabric). And remember to remove plastic bags from dry-cleaned items immediately. If left on too long, the bags can cause clothing to yellow or to become mildewed. Keep your jeans from fading by washing them inside out in cold water, and then letting them air-dry. A cup of salt or vinegar in your first load will also prevent the colours from bleeding, and help the dye fully set. Layer and roll dress socks instead of folding the mouth of one sock over the other. Not only does this method save the elastic from being stretched out, but it also creates more space in your sock drawer. To get rid of pills on sweaters, just swipe a sweater stone over wools and cashmere. The pills will disappear instantly without ruining the integrity of the shirt. An electric sweater razor will get the job done, too. Install a tie rack in your closet, and unknot ties before hanging them to avoid creating creases in the fabric. (Bonus: It can double as a belt rack). Knit ties should be rolled and stored in a drawer, since they will stretch if hung. Find a good tailor for ill-fitting suit jackets or small tears in hems. Don't wait until things get too bad to fix -- it's cheaper to visit the tailor than to buy entirely new items. Need some style inspiration? 15 Male Trendsetters To Follow On Instagram >

