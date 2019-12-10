You can't make Google Chrome the default browser on your iPhone, but here's how you can more easily access Chrome

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Unfortunately, you can’t make Google Chrome your default browser on your iPhone, but you can move the app to more easily access it.

You can’t make Chrome the default browser on your iPhone, but you can move the app to the Dock at the bottom of your screen, making it easily accessible whenever you are on the Home screen.

Apple does not allow you to change the default browser on iPhone, so it will remain Safari, even if you prefer Chrome or another browser.

To move Chrome to the Dock, tap and hold the app icon until it starts to jiggle, then drag it to the Dock. You may need to remove an app from the Dock first to make room for it.

Unfortunately, Apple does not allow you to make Google Chrome (or any other browser) your default web browser on your iPhone. Safari is tightly integrated into the Apple operating system, and cannot be changed – at least not in the current version of iOS.

However, you can install and use Chrome on your iPhone, and do the next best thing to making it your default browser by adding it to your iPhone’s Dock.

How to add Chrome to the Dock on your iPhone



1. If you already have four apps in the doc, you need to begin by removing one of them to make room for Google Chrome.

Tap and hold an app icon until all of your apps begin to jiggle and an “X” appears at the top-left of the app.

2. If you are running iOS 13 or later, you will see a pop-up menu appear over the icon you’re holding. Continue to tap and hold and this will disappear after a moment before you eventually get to the jiggle mode.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider In iOS 13, if you see this when holding an app icon, don’t let go — continue to hold until the pop-up menu disappears and the icon starts to jiggle.

3. Drag the app out of the Dock and place it on the Home screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Make room in the Dock for Chrome.

4. Tap and drag the Chrome app icon into the Dock.

5. Tap “Done” in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Drag the Chrome icon to the Dock and then tap “Done.”

