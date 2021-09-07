How to make decadent yet simple chocolate-covered strawberries at home

- Chocolate covered strawberries are simple to make but feel decadent and luxurious.
- For each pound of strawberries, use 8 ounces (226.80g) of chocolate.
- These treats are highly perishable and best consumed within 24 hours while still fresh.
Chocolate-covered strawberries may be a luxurious hotel amenity and quintessential romantic dessert, but you can make these treats easily at home too with just two ingredients – chocolate and strawberries. Chocolatier Nicole Patel of Delysia Chocolatier enjoys making chocolate-covered strawberries with her son and shares her tips and tricks for getting it right every time.
“They are the perfect pairing to an effervescent glass of champagne,” she says. Chocolate-covered strawberries are a great vegan dessert too, so long as you select a dairy-free chocolate.
How to melt chocolate
You can easily melt chocolate at home without any special equipment, either on the stovetop or in the microwave. Just be patient and attentive, and stir often to prevent scorching your chocolate. Use a high-quality dark or milk chocolate to ensure it melts smoothly.
Tips and tricks for the best chocolate covered strawberries
- There are only two ingredients – chocolate and strawberries – so make sure you use the highest quality of both.
- Ensure your strawberries are totally dry before dipping or the chocolate will seize, or tighten up.
- Sprouted buckwheat is a great nut-free, crunchy topping for those with nut allergies.
How long do chocolate-covered strawberries last?
According to Patel, chocolate-covered strawberries start to go bad the moment they are dipped in chocolate.
“Chocolate halts the airflow needed to keep the strawberries fresh, so they will start sweating and make the outer chocolate shell slightly moist,” Patel says. “That totally ruins the beautiful outer coating. Within a day or so, the fruit becomes soggy and starts to spoil.”
Chocolate-covered strawberries are best served fresh, so make them a few hours before serving and enjoy within 24 hours.
If you aren’t eating your treats right away, the best way to store chocolate-covered strawberries is at room temperature. If conditions don’t allow strawberries to be stored outside the refrigerator, then line a sealable container with paper towels to remove any moisture. Place the strawberries in a single layer, cover, and refrigerate. “Be aware that condensation will occur and the chocolate may get white and chalky,” she says.
Chocolate-covered strawberries are an easy dessert to make at home that requires just two ingredients – chocolate and strawberries. Wash and dry your strawberries, and prepare your workstation before you start melting the chocolate. Once chocolate is tempered, you have a short window of opportunity to work with it before it sets. You can get creative decorating your strawberries with toppings like nuts, sprinkles, and cacao nibs. Once the chocolate sets, these perishable treats are best enjoyed within 24 hours.