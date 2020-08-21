I made guacamole using Chipotle's recipe and I'll never pay extra for the side again

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I’ll be sticking to this guacamole recipe from now on.

I made the fan-favourite Chipotle guacamole using the restaurant’s own recipe.

Ingredients include avocado, red onion, lime, jalapeño, cilantro, and salt.

Chipotle’s executive chef Chad Brauze hosted an Instagram live in April teaching a virtual audience how to master the chain’s beloved à la carte item.

I was able to make guac that tasted like it just came out of the Chipotle kitchen by following the chef’s tutorial.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While Chipotle undoubtedly has a die-hard fan base, the chain’s guacamole has developed its own cult following over the years.

Back in April, the fast-casual restaurant shared a video to Instagram featuring executive chef Chad Brauze who walked viewers through the restaurant’s simple guac recipe. Home cooks need six ingredients to achieve this top-selling side: avocado, red onion, lime, jalapeño, cilantro, and salt.

After I spent four days figuring out the best way to store a cut avocado, I decided to put the leftover green fruit to good use and try my hand at this recipe.

I followed Brauze’s instructions to a T and ended up with guac that I’d say is worth paying extra for.

To prepare, I gathered my ingredients and all the tools I needed, according to Brauze.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider The recipe calls for cilantro, red onion, lime, jalapeño, avocado, and salt.

To keep things consistent with the chef, I used three avocados, one-and-a-half limes, and one-third of a red onion. I grabbed the closest thing I had to a whisk and sharpened a knife as per Brauze’s instructions.

The first step was slicing, peeling, and mashing the avocados.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider My miniature whisk worked just fine.

Brauze takes care to walk home cooks through his process of mashing up the avocados. He says the goal is to get them to a partly mousse-like, partly chunky consistency.

To get there, the chef suggests first using a whisk to break the halves into chunks and then lightly mix in a circular motion.

Next, Brauze focuses on the aromatics.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider He shows viewers how to get a small dice on the onion and jalapeño.

He refers to the onion, cilantro, and jalapeño as aromatics seeing as they add the iconic smell to this dish.

Brauze shows his virtual audience how to easily get a fine dice on the onion and jalapeño while offering tips for cutting the cilantro properly (he bends the entire stalk in half and cuts across).

Then it’s time to hit it with some fresh lime juice.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider It all smelled amazing.

Brauze suggests using half a lime per avocado used. He didn’t specify lime or avocado size, though. I used medium-sized limes that were fairly juicy, so I think I ended up using too much. While I loved the flavour it added, my aromatics were swimming in the acidic liquid.

The pro called this process “macerating,” which is the marinading of fruits or vegetables. When I visited the restaurant in 2019, staff members told me they use this acidic liquid as a second way to clean off any bacteria on the herbs since it’s difficult to wash cilantro.

Brauze said it’s important to fold the aromatics into the avocado rather than mash or mix them.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I mirrored the chef’s technique.

I salted my avocados and dumped my aromatics in. Then, I used a spatula to carefully scoop bits of guac on top of one another without destroying the integrity of the teeny tiny onion pieces I concentrated so hard on cutting.

Brauze warns that going back in with the whisk will break apart the fresh veggies and herbs, making them less vibrant and tasty. That’s definitely not what I wanted to do.

The final step here was to taste it, and I was impressed with my new guac-making skills.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I finished with a bright and fragrant bowl of guacamole.

One thing I learned at Chipotle, which Brauze also emphasised in his video, is that the final tasting step is paramount. Now that’s a company policy I can get behind.

Though I believe my limes were probably bigger than Brauze’s – because of the extra juice I got a slightly less viscous guac than I’d expect from Chipotle – they provided a really robust flavour.

It was salty and tangy in all the right proportions. The simplicity of this guac makes it humble yet attention-claiming in the same way as that person who’s not trying at all but still turns heads at the party.

Brauze’s tutorial was also very easy to follow. He walks through his knife technique and, thanks to him, I can now confidently get a small dice on an onion every time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.