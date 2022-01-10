I made mom’s easiest chickpea curry recipe as part of my New Year’s resolution to get closer to my South Asian culture. Here’s how to make it.

The hard reality of moving out of my family home after the pandemic meant I once again had to cook for myself, and it left me craving my mom’s freshly-made curries.

My parents were both born in Punjab, Pakistan, and migrated to the UK when they were young, bringing with them endless culinary traditions and an unrelenting sense of hospitality.

In an attempt to connect with my South Asian heritage, and to flex to my friends during dinner parties, I made it my New Year’s resolution to banish the takeout apps and learn to make traditional curries.

For the first time in my life, I decided not to cheat by using a pre-made jar, and enlisted my mom’s help over video chat to master an easy vegetarian recipe. I started with chana masala, sometimes referred to as chole masala, which translates to spicy chickpea curry.