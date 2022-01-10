I made mom’s easiest chickpea curry recipe as part of my New Year’s resolution to get closer to my South Asian culture. Here’s how to make it.

- My New Year’s resolution is to connect with my Pakistani heritage by learning to cook our cuisine.
In an attempt to connect with my South Asian heritage, and to flex to my friends during dinner parties, I made it my New Year’s resolution to banish the takeout apps and learn to make traditional curries.
For the first time in my life, I decided not to cheat by using a pre-made jar, and enlisted my mom’s help over video chat to master an easy vegetarian recipe. I started with chana masala, sometimes referred to as chole masala, which translates to spicy chickpea curry.
This time she reassured me that the quantities to make her chana masala are as follows:
- 2 cans of chickpeas, ideally precooked, but as I will demonstrate in this recipe you can do this yourself.
- A generous amount of sunflower oil — enough to cover the base of your pan by no more than 1 centimeter in depth.
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes.
- 1 large onion or two small ones.
- 1 teaspoon of garlic paste.
- Half a teaspoon of ginger paste.
- 1 teaspoon of red chili powder.
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder.
- 1 teaspoon of cilantro powder.
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds.
- Half a teaspoon of salt.
- Half a teaspoon of garam masala.
- Fresh cilantro to garnish.
When the onions look like those photographed above, it’s time to bring out the spices.
“I always use haldi — turmeric — in homemade face masks with honey or yogurt,” my mom told me as a bonus tip.
Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Marie Claire that turmeric is an anti-inflammatory “that has been evaluated in treating acne, brightening dark spots on the skin, and treating fine lines and wrinkles.”
So it turns out my mom really does know her spices.
“Take one or two out and they should squash easily between your fingers when they are ready,” my mom advised me.
While the chickpeas cook, add a can of chopped tomatoes to the main pan and stir thoroughly. Put the lid back on and allow it to cook on low to medium heat.
“If you don’t have a food processor, you can use a pestle and mortar, or even a spoon to break the chickpeas into a paste,” she told me, reminding me that it shouldn’t be perfectly smooth. “You’re not making houmous,” she joked.
Add the ground chickpeas to the curry mix and stir — this should add depth and texture to the curry.
She said to chop the herb finely and sprinkle it on the top or else it’s essentially “naked.”
Yes, you read correctly, the curry can be used in a dish called halwa chana puri. As outlined by Wajeeha Nadeem on her food blog, I Knead to Eat, in , the curry can be paired with halwa, or sweet toasted semolina, and puri, a popular deep-fried flatbread.