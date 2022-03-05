I tried re-creating the tropical nuggets from Chick-fil-A’s Hawaii-themed location, and they tasted just like the real thing

- There is a Hawaii-inspired Chick-fil-A in Fayetteville, Georgia, called Truett’s Luau.
- People love the tropical nuggets, and have shared tips on how to re-create them at home.
- I tried making them in New York. It’s easy and tastes almost exactly like the real thing.
There is just one Truett’s Luau location in the city located 40 minutes from Atlanta. The restaurant is said to channel the spirit and flavors of Hawaii, though experts told Insider there’s nothing Hawaiian about it, from the decorations to what’s on the menu.
Of the many menu items unique to this restaurant, the tropical nuggets seemed to be one of the most talked-about on TikTok, with much of the conversation touching on ways to re-create them at home. They are sweet, spicy, and saucy all at the same time, and cost $4.69 for an eight-piece order.
After seeing one video of someone getting sauce everywhere while using the box, I was careful to not overload the sauce on this first attempt, so I just drizzled a little from each packet.
Before adding more, though, I tasted the sauce combination. It was a little sweeter than I remembered the tropical nuggets tasting, so I added just a little more Polynesian and emptied the remainder of the Sweet and Spicy Sriracha into the box in an effort to balance out the flavors and give it more spice.
There was an undertone of heat, visible pepper flakes, and a well-balanced sweetness to the dish with lots of saucy goodness to dip into.
It’s a simple concept, tossing the nuggets in lots of sauce, but I’ve never thought about it with Chick-fil-A or any other fast-food nugget before — I’ve always been a dipper.
For anyone looking to try the tropical nuggets for the first time, or for those of you who regularly visit the Fayetteville restaurant which is currently closed for renovations, following my ratio of Chick-fil-A’s Sweet and Spicy Sriracha to Polynesian sauces will get you very, very close.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
I tried 4 different burgers from Five Guys and ranked them from worst to best