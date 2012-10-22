18 Tips On Making Smarter Decisions

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Every day we’re faced with decisions, from the trivial to extremely important.Too often we simply go with our gut feeling and do what feels right.



The problem with that approach is that it leaves us open to a variety of behavioural and psychological biases that affect the way we think and can lead us to make the wrong choices.

By being aware of of the things that lead us down the wrong path and some ways to get it right, we can make better, more rational decisions.

