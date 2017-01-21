How to make the perfect grilled cheese -- according to a cheese expert

The INSIDER Summary:



It’s one of the most satisfying sandwiches out there.

The crunchy bread, the gooey cheese — the grilled cheese is classic comfort food at its finest.

And the best part is, you can easily make it at home.

We talked to cheese expert and chef at New York City’s Murray’s Cheese Amy Stonionis, who shared her top tips for making the tastiest grilled cheese.

1. Use multiple different kinds of cheese.

This will elevate your grilled cheese from good to great. Murray’s uses three cheeses:

Fontina val d’Aosta , which is one of the best cheeses for melting.

, which is one of the best cheeses for melting. Asiago , which gives the sandwich a nutty taste.

, which gives the sandwich a nutty taste. Provolone, which gives the sandwich a bit of bite.

2. Use two pans.

In order to help your cheese melt, Stonionis recommends using a second pan to press your sandwich into the pan you’re cooking it in.

No more sticking your sandwich in the microwave for extra melting.

3. Wait until the cheese oozes.

Stonionis says a grilled cheese isn’t done until the cheese starts to ooze out over the edges. So don’t get impatient, give your sandwich enough time to cook. You’ll be happy you did once you take that first bite.

