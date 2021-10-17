I tried a celebrity chef’s recipe for pumpkin-pecan-pie French toast, and it’s my new favorite breakfast

I’m usually hesitant to make French toast at home, but the ingredients for this recipe are mostly simple.

As a fan of both pumpkin and pecan pie, I couldn’t resist trying this recipe for autumnal French toast from celebrity chef Sunny Anderson, a host on Food Network’s “The Kitchen.”

When I make French toast at home, it usually tastes too much like eggs, so I was interested to see if this pumpkin-pecan-pie version would be any different.

This recipe includes some standard ingredients that were easy to find, like cornflakes, pecans, pumpkin puree, whole milk, and pumpkin spice. I also had many of the other items — such as butter and brown sugar — on hand.

It also calls for Texas toast, but the grocery store didn’t have any that wasn’t loaded with garlic, so I found a loaf of French bread and let it sit in its package on the counter for two days to get a little stale before cutting a couple of thick slices.

The original recipe makes eight pieces of French toast, so I cut it down to a quarter to make two.

I was a bit disappointed since this recipe also includes instructions for butterscotch syrup, but I couldn’t find butterscotch or pecan liqueur at any stores near me, so I just stuck with regular maple syrup.