How to make a bouquet of bacon roses for Valentine's Day

- Valentine’s Day is a tricky holiday to get right – some people love it, others loath it.
- Edible bouquets are a welcome departure from the typical floral arrangement and doesn’t feel as cliché since your date can at least eat it.
- If that special person in your life is a meat lover, give them a bouquet of bacon roses. We show you how to make this easy and tasty gift in the video above.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on February 14, 2014.
