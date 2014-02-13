How to make a bouquet of bacon roses for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a tricky holiday to get right – some people love it, others loath it.

Edible bouquets are a welcome departure from the typical floral arrangement and doesn’t feel as cliché since your date can at least eat it.

If that special person in your life is a meat lover, give them a bouquet of bacon roses. We show you how to make this easy and tasty gift in the video above.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on February 14, 2014.

