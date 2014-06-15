The Only Bourbon Drink You Should Know How To Make

Everyone should know how to make a proper Old-Fashioned.

The bourbon cocktail, sweetened with muddled sugar and two dashes of bitters, is perfect for celebrating National Bourbon Day. It’s also one of the most classic, classy drinks you can order at a bar.

Plus, with only four ingredients (not including the garnish), it’s also very easy to make.

Want to learn how to make more classic cocktails? Click here.

