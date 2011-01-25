HOW TO: Make An Interactive Business Card On The Cheap

Business cards can be boring: phone number, e-mail, maybe a Twitter handle if you’re technically savvy.
Spice it up by adding a QR code to your business card. Your new contacts can use their smartphone to visit your website, store your phone number, or a brief bio.
There are several free phone apps that can read QR codes. For iPhone, we suggest the free Red Laser. It also doubles as a barcode scanner for price comparison. Android users should check out Barcode Scanner. You can find it in the Android Market.
To generate your QR code, use one of the several free QR code creators on the web. We’ll use Kaywa for our demo. It has options to embed a URL, phone number, written message, or text message.
Here's the Kaywa home page. You are given the option of making your QR code lead to a URL, text pop up, phone number, or text message. Let's try a URL.
Test out the QR code with one of the scanning apps mentioned earlier. It will automatically launch your browser and send you to the URL you chose.
Now use your QR code on your business card. If you're on a budget, check out VistaPrint. You can design your card online and have them shipped to you for pretty cheap.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.