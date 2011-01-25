HOW TO: Make An Interactive Business Card On The Cheap

Business cards can be boring: phone number, e-mail, maybe a Twitter handle if you’re technically savvy.



Spice it up by adding a QR code to your business card. Your new contacts can use their smartphone to visit your website, store your phone number, or a brief bio.

There are several free phone apps that can read QR codes. For iPhone, we suggest the free Red Laser. It also doubles as a barcode scanner for price comparison. Android users should check out Barcode Scanner. You can find it in the Android Market.

To generate your QR code, use one of the several free QR code creators on the web. We’ll use Kaywa for our demo. It has options to embed a URL, phone number, written message, or text message.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.