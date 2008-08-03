How To Make Americans Keep Buying Budweiser: A "Mad Men" Tie-In*

We’ve wondered whether anyone will warm up to the new name of Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev? Customers appalled by the sale of this “American icon” to a Belgian company have also threatened a boycott. And InBev still has to figure out how to pay off the $45 billion in debt it incurred in the merger. But there may be a solution to all these problems.



Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm, who plays fictional 1960s advertising genius Don Draper, told TV Guide magazine that he’d happily endorse Budweiser, in exchange for a lifetime supply:

TV Guide: You play an advertising genius. Is there a product you’d endorse in exchange for a lifetime supply?

Jon Hamm: Budweiser. I’m from St. Louis, c’mon. I know that it’s been bought out by a foreign company — don’t talk to me about it — it’s a big part of the city I grew up in. But God bless beer. That’s two things Americans love: God and beer.

Granted, this would require a bit of a sacrifice on Budweiser’s part, but Mad Men is so hot right now, we imagine an ad campaign featuring the show’s star would be quite successful. And think of the thematic possibilities: Hamm as Don Draper endorsing Budweiser. The name may have changed, but the beer’s still the same…

Who knows if Anheuser-Busch’s new ad rep, Donny Deutsch, would approve of this idea? But if the beer company can’t get Hamm, we’re sure Deutsch could finagle a product-placement deal with next season’s Celebrity Apprentice (à la season one’s Marquis Jet tie-in).

UPDATE: Seems tvguide.com finally got it’s act together. Link included above.

