How to make your Alexa speaker's volume louder or softer in 3 different ways

Shutterstock It’s easy to make Alexa’s volume louder or softer.

You can make Alexa louder or softer using voice controls, the physical buttons or your Echo speaker, or the Alexa app.

Alexa’s volume goes from zero (mute) to 10 (loudest) when you use your voice, but you have much finer control when using the Alexa app or the controls on the speaker.

To change Alexa’s volume in the app, find the settings for your Echo device and adjust the volume sider.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are several ways to control the volume of your Amazon Echo speaker.

Not only can you control the volume by using the volume control on the device itself, but you can adjust the volume using voice commands and via the mobile Alexa app. For the most part, they all do the same thing, so you can use whichever method is most convenient.

Here’s how to make your Alexa speaker louder or softer.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to make Alexa louder or softer using voice commands



Often, the simplest way to control the volume of your Alexa speaker is to tell it how loud to be.

You can tell Alexa to change its volume anywhere from zero to 10, where zero is muted. For example, you can say, “Alexa, set the volume to 5,” which is the device’s 50 per cent volume level.

You can also say things like “Alexa, increase the volume by 2” or “Alexa, increase the volume by 30 per cent.”

If you’re not sure what the current volume is, you can say, “Alexa, what’s the current volume?”

How to make Alexa louder or softer using the speaker’s volume buttons



Every Amazon Echo device – whether it’s an Echo speaker or Echo Show – has physical volume controls.

Most devices have plus and minus buttons to set volume. Some Echo speakers use a dial instead – spin the dial at the top of the device to adjust the volume.

Amazon Every Alexa device has a volume control you can use to fine-tune the audio level.

How to make Alexa louder or softer using the Alexa app



The Alexa app is without a doubt the least convenient way to change the volume.

There are two issues: You need to navigate to your specific Alexa device in the app, which can be confusing. And Alexa might not allow you to change the volume unless it’s currently playing music.

The app has one advantage, though: It lets you change the volume from zero to 100, which gives you much finer control over the exact volume level.

1. Start the Alexa app and tap “Devices” at the bottom right of the screen.

2. Tap “Echo & Alexa” at the top left of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to Alexa’s list of devices and then choose to see the list of Echo & Alexa devices.

3. Find the Echo device you want to adjust and tap it.

4. You should see an audio slider near the top of the page. Swipe it to the left or right (softer or louder) to adjust the volume.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If audio is currently playing, you can move the slider to set Alexa’s volume.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.