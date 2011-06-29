Sorry guys, despite the headline, this one isn’t an actual How To. But the process behind the creation of Portuguese brewer Sagres’ chocolate crafted website is fascinating, and we would gladly welcome any lengthy step-by-step tutorial. Created in promotion of the brewery’s new chocolate flavored stout, the company’s ad agency—Grand Union Portugal—gave Victor Nunes, world famous chocolatier and artistic director of Óbidos International Chocolate Festival, the task of creating a site completely out of chocolate.



Using pages designed by the agency, Nunes masterfully sculpted every last button, link, image, and piece of text out of chocolate. Each piece was then photographed in different positions and stages, and subsequently brought to life with 3d modelling software.

Experience the site in full here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sagres Preta Chocolate from diografic on Vimeo.

Via How to Make a Website Out of Chocolate on WonderHowTo.

Read more posts on WonderHowTo »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.