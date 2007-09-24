How To Make A Web Hit: Free, Naked, Natalie Portman

The WSJ ($) promotes Wes Anderson’s promotion technique for his new movie “The Darjeeling Limited”: He’s distributing “Hotel Chevalier,” a separate but related 13-minute mini-movie, for free on the Web. Beginning on Wednesday, you download the flick via Apple’s iTunes.



Anderson’s films tend to get good reviews but don’t break box office records, but we’re reasonably confident that “Hotel Chevalier” will be one of the Internet’s biggest hits this week. The movie has an extended scene featuring starlet Natalie Portman naked, a concept that has already generated plenty of interest. WSJ

