There’s no denying the power of a viral video. The Dollar Shave Club is now a legendary example. The company, which sells $1 razors, made a low-budget video that went so viral it crashed the company’s website almost immediately after its released. Currently with more than 9.6 million views, the ad’s deadpan humour put the company on the map and led to $10 million in venture Capital funding.



While Dollar Shave Club hit the jackpot, just being funny isn’t enough to guarantee going viral.

Unruly Media tracks the most-shared videos on the internet — there’s a difference between watching a video because you’re bored and liking something so much you share it with a friend — and has come up with an algorithm that allows advertisers to know whether their ads will blow up.

We talked to Cat Jones, Unruly’s head of business, and she told us what advertisers have to do to make an ad go crazy on the internet.

