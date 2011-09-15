Finally, You Can Make Your Own VH1 Pop-Up Video

A Rick-roll and a pop up video in one!

You know you’ve watched VH1’s classic TV show, Pop-Up Video.Now the station is bringing back the ’90s hit and giving you the opportunity to make your own. Get excited.



Here’s how you do it.

Pick a video from their offerings. Log-in (you can do it through Facebook) Watch the video and write your witty quips Share with friends.

We suggest you pick a video you love, hate, or think is incredibly stupid. You can see ours here (though you’ll have to be signed into Facebook).

Have fun!

