Finally, You Can Make Your Own VH1 Pop-Up Video

You know you’ve watched VH1’s classic TV show, Pop-Up Video.Now the station is bringing back the ’90s hit and giving you the opportunity to make your own. Get excited.
Here’s how you do it.
- Pick a video from their offerings.
- Log-in (you can do it through Facebook)
- Watch the video and write your witty quips
- Share with friends.
We suggest you pick a video you love, hate, or think is incredibly stupid. You can see ours here (though you’ll have to be signed into Facebook).
Have fun!
