How To Make A Sandwich In Space [VIDEO]

Space food has come a long way from the days of paste in a tube, as Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield demonstrates in the video below.



From the Canadian Space Agency’s YouTube info:

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shows us his “kitchen” in space and prepares a 0-g treat. Free-floating food-eating ensues, complete with a tumbling tortilla.

Hadfield isn’t the only astronaut to make news by eating a sandwich in space. In 1965 Gemini astronaut John Young snuck a corned beef sandwich into space — an action that resulted in a congressional hearing.



Here’s some more images of space food. These are served on the ISS (picture from 2003):

Assorted bags of snack food and dehydrated food, as served on the ISS.

Photo: NASA

These are from the space shuttle missions, taken at the Astronaut Hall of Fame in Florida:

Galley tray used aboard the Space Shuttle.

Photo: RadioFan

They’ve even made burgers in space, though these don’t look all that appetizing:

View of Astronaut Peggy Whitson, flight engineer (left) and Cosmonaut Valery Korzun, commander (right), eating a meal in the Service Module (SM)/Zvezda. Tomato and hamburger are floating.

Photo: NASA



