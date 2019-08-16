How to make a private story on Snapchat that can only be seen by the friends you choose

Shutterstock You can make a private Snapchat story to share Snaps with your close friends.

Snapchat is great for sending pictures to many people at once, but if you want to restrict who sees your story, you also have the option to make a private story on Snapchat.

Private stories on Snapchat allow you to take more control over who sees your content, and creating them is an easy process – though it does differ slightly from the usual Snap-sending process.

Here’s how to make a private story on Snapchat, using either an iPhone or Android phone, and what happens after you post it.

Social media has a way of mixing up our social groups in a way that isn’t always ideal. For example, you may not want to show the same side of yourself to a coworker that you would your lifelong best friend.

Luckily, Snapchat lets you control who sees what.

On Snapchat you can create private stories. That way, only the people you want to see a certain story will be aware that it exists.

Here’s what you need to know to create a private story on Snapchat, and what happens after you send it.

How to make a private story on Snapchat



Creating a private Snapchat story is pretty easy, but it does differ from the typical process of sending a Snap in a few key ways.

Here’s how to make a private Snapchat story:

1. Open the Snapchat app and log in, if necessary.

2. Tap your profile icon (or bitmoji, or story thumbnail) in the top-left corner of the screen.

3. Select the button that says “+ Private Story” or “+ Custom Story” in the “Stories” section. Snapchat may ask you to confirm that you want to make a private story – just tap “Private Story” again.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the Private Story or Custom Story button in the Stories section of your userpage.

4. Tap each recipient you want to be able to see your private story.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Pick who you want to share your private story with.

5. Take your photo or video, edit and add stickers or tags, as desired.

6. Hit the send button (it’s the paper aeroplane icon).

Whoever you specify during the posting process will be able to see your public and private stories. Android users will see them separately, while iPhone users will see them mixed together.

And, of course, people who don’t make the send list won’t know either way that you’ve created private stories.

