How To Get Your Audience To Participate In Your Next Presentation

It’s easy to get an audience excited about your business presentation if you’re a masterful public speaker or you’re presenting on something revolutionary.



For the rest of us, it helps to have a few other tricks up your sleeve to get your audience to pay attention — and social media tools might be the answer.

In a post for Mashable, Chuck Dietrich, the CEO of SlideRocket, describes 5 ways you can encourage your viewers to actively participate in your next presentation by incorporating various social elements.

His suggestions, in summary:

1. Build anticipation beforehand by promoting your upcoming presentation and discussing certain elements of the topic on social media channels relevant to your audience.

2. Incorporate social media elements directly into your presentation — from an ongoing twitter feed showing what people are saying about your company in real time, to making sure your presentation contains “twitter-friendly” soundbites.

3. Include real-time polls, where audience members can respond via text message to a question that you ask; Dietrich suggests checking out a service like PollEverywhere.

4. This one is tricky to pull off, so make sure you’re fully prepared to handle it: Allow audience members to comment on your presentation as you speak via a specific Twitter feed, and stream the feed in your presentation. Respond to the most compelling comments.

5. Afterwards, keep interest in the presentation going online: let your audience know where they can find all the presentation materials online, maintain contact with your responsive audience members, and continue the discussion after you’re done speaking.

