How to make a PowerPoint presentation into a video, so that it plays automatically without you having to click through each slide

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images You can make a PowerPoint presentation into a video in a few simple steps.

You can turn a PowerPoint into a video by making a few stylistic choices, then clicking an export button.

Turning your PowerPoint into a video will allow it to play automatically without having to click through each slide.

PowerPoint is an incredibly useful tool for giving presentations. With the click of a button, you can control how fast or slow you want the slides to progress, and when other extras like music or animation come in.

However, if it is not your intention to give your presentation live and in person, this fact can be more of a hindrance than a help. If you intended, for example, to email it to your coworkers, or to post it online, it might be more helpful to simply have your PowerPoint be a video that people can press play on and simply sit back and watch.

Luckily, this is something that the Microsoft Office team has already thought of, and they make it just as easy to save your PowerPoint as a video as it is to save it regularly.

How to save your PowerPoint as a video

1. First, save your presentation to be sure that all of your most recent work is reflected in the most current file for your presentation.

2. From the main menu, click “File,” then click “Export” on the left hand side.

3. In the “Export” menu, select “Create a Video.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Under ‘File,’ go to ‘Export’ and click ‘Create a Video.’

4. Choose the quality you want for your video – the descriptions beneath each option will describe what they’re best optimised for.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select your preferred video quality.

5. Optional: If you want to use recorded narrations with timings, you can choose to use ones that already exist – if you have them – or choose to record them now, using the dropdown menu. Doing this will make whatever you record play over the video as it plays. If you don’t want to use narrations, leave this setting and skip to step 6.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose whether to use recorded narrations.

6. Choose how many seconds you want the video to spend on each slide. Make sure you account for the longest slide in the show, to make sure your audience has time to read everything.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose how many seconds the video will spend on each slide.

7. Click “Create Video” to save the new PowerPoint video to your computer.

