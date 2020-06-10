How to make a public playlist private on the Apple Music app for desktop and mobile devices

Devon Delfino
Anutr Yossundara/ShutterstockApple Music gives subscribers the ability to share their playlists publicly. Here’s what to do if you want to make your playlist private.

It can be fun to share your musical tastes with friends, family, and even fellow music enthusiasts, but sometimes, you don’t want everyone to know what you’ve been listening to recently. If that’s the case, making a playlist private can come in handy.

The process is simple on Apple Music, but be aware that it will vary depending on the device you’re using. Here’s how to make an Apple Music playlist private on your computer or mobile iOS and Android devices.

How to make an Apple Music playlist private on a computer

1. Launch your desktop Apple Music app.

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can open the Apple Music app in your dock or through the Finder.

2. Select your playlist from the left sidebar

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can find your saved playlists under the Library section options.

3. Untick the box that says “Publish on profile and in search.”

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderFind this option underneath your playlist title and song count.

How to make an Apple Music playlist private on your mobile device

1. Open the Apple Music app.

2. Tap the “Library” tab.

3. Select “Playlists.”

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 4Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou will only need to tap the Library icon if your app doesn’t automatically open this tab.

4. Tap the playlist you want to make private.

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 5Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can also create a playlist from this menu.

5. Select “Edit” in the top-right corner of the screen

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 6Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can view all your songs, including those you downloaded.

6. Turn off the option to “Show on My Profile and in Search.”

How to make a playlist private on Apple Music 7Devon Delfino/Business InsiderWhen you’ve successfully made a playlist private, the toggle will go grey.
