How to make a public playlist private on the Apple Music app for desktop and mobile devices

- You can easily make a public playlist private on Apple Music by removing it from your profile and making it unavailable to other users in search.
- The method you’ll use will vary depending on the device you’re using to access your Apple Music account.
It can be fun to share your musical tastes with friends, family, and even fellow music enthusiasts, but sometimes, you don’t want everyone to know what you’ve been listening to recently. If that’s the case, making a playlist private can come in handy.
The process is simple on Apple Music, but be aware that it will vary depending on the device you’re using. Here’s how to make an Apple Music playlist private on your computer or mobile iOS and Android devices.
How to make an Apple Music playlist private on a computer
1. Launch your desktop Apple Music app.
2. Select your playlist from the left sidebar
3. Untick the box that says “Publish on profile and in search.”
How to make an Apple Music playlist private on your mobile device
1. Open the Apple Music app.
2. Tap the “Library” tab.
3. Select “Playlists.”
4. Tap the playlist you want to make private.
5. Select “Edit” in the top-right corner of the screen
6. Turn off the option to “Show on My Profile and in Search.”
