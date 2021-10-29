Search

How to create a Spotify playlist on desktop or mobile

Devon Delfino
Kid using laptop and phone with headphones on at home
You can create your own playlists on Spotify no matter what version of the platform you’re using. DaniloAndjus/Getty Images
  • You can create a new playlist on the desktop version of Spotify via the left sidebar.
  • You can also create a playlist from within the Spotify mobile app, even if you have a free account.
  • At the bottom of the playlist, Spotify will include suggested songs based on your listening habits.
Creating custom playlists on Spotify is a great way to customize your listening experience. Whether you have the free or paid version, you can make playlists to fit your needs.

Here’s how to start making and editing playlists in Spotify, no matter which version you’re using.

How to make a playlist on the Spotify desktop app

There are three steps to making a playlist on the desktop version of Spotify: Make it, fill it with songs, and edit it when needed.

Create a playlist

1. Open the Spotify app on your computer.

2. Click the New Playlist button in the lower-left corner of the window.

Screenshot of the Spotify app homepage on a desktop
Click ‘New Playlist.’ Devon Delfino

3. Add the playlist name in the pop-up window, as well as a description and image, if desired. Then click Create.

Screenshot of the pop-up that appears when creating a playlist in Spotify
Create your playlist. Devon Delfino

You will then be taken to your new playlist and it will also appear listed in the left sidebar.

Add songs

1. Navigate to a song you want to add to your playlist.

2. Click and drag the song to the name of the playlist in the left sidebar. You’ll see a green plus sign appear over the name as you do this.

If your playlist is empty, you’ll see the option to Go to New Releases. That’s an option for finding songs to add to the playlist, too.

Screenshot of a newly created playlist on Spotify
Click ‘Go to New Releases’ to see a list of songs to add to your playlist. Devon Delfino

Edit playlist

1. Go into the playlist you want to edit.

2. To delete a song, click the three-dot icon next to the song in question and select Remove from this Playlist.

Screenshot of the three dots menu next to a song in a Spotify playlist
Use the three-dot icon to to delete a song from your playlist, among other options. Devon Delfino

3. To rearrange the order of songs, click and drag them into place.

4. To make the playlist secret, or delete it, click the three-dot icon below the playlist name and select the corresponding option.

Screenshot of the three-dot icon menu next to a Spotify playlist name
Click the three-dot icon by the playlist name to delete or privatize it. Devon Delfino

How to make a playlist on the mobile app with Spotify Free

If you use the free version of Spotify and you’re using the mobile app, you can only use the shuffle option on your own playlists.

Create a playlist

1. Open the Spotify app and log in, if needed.

2. Tap Your Library in the bottom toolbar.

Screenshot of the main screen that appears when you open the Spotify app with a free account
Go into ‘Your Library.’ Devon Delfino

3. Select the plus + sign icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Screenshot of the library section in a free Spotify account
Tap the plus + sign to start creating a playlist. Devon Delfino

4. Name the playlist and tap Create.

Add songs

1. Go into your playlist and tap Add Songs at the top of the list of current songs.

Screenshot of a newly created playlist in the Spotify app
Tap ‘Add Songs.’ Devon Delfino

2. Search for a song you want to add to your playlist in the app.

Screenshot highlighting the search feature that appears after tapping Add Songs on a new Spotify playlist
Use the search function to find songs for your playlist. Devon Delfino

3. When you find a song you want, tap the plus + sign to the right of the song title to add it to your playlist.

Edit playlist

1. Go into the desired playlist.

2. To delete a song, tap the three-dot icon next to the song and choose Remove from this playlist.

Screenshot highlighting how to delete a song from a Spotify playlist
Select ‘Remove from this playlist’ to delete a song. Devon Delfino

3. To make the playlist private, or delete it, tap the three-dot icon by the playlist name and select the desired option.

Screenshot highlighting the three dots near a playlist name on the Spotify app
Tap the three dots by the playlist name to privatize or delete the playlist. Devon Delfino

How to make a playlist on the mobile app with Spotify Premium

If you have a paid subscription to Spotify, you can also use the app to create playlists.

Create a playlist

1. Open the Spotify app and log in to your account, if needed.

2. Tap Your Library in the bottom toolbar.

3. Tap the plus + sign in the top-right corner of the screen.

Screenshot highlighting the plus sign that appears on the Library in the Spotify mobile app
Tap the plus + sign in the top-right corner to start creating a playlist. Devon Delfino

4. Name your playlist and then tap Create.

Add songs

1. Go into your playlist in the Spotify app and tap Add Songs at the top of the list of current songs.

2. Search for a song you want to add.

3. Tap the plus + sign to the right of the song title you want to add it to your playlist.

Screenshot showing the plus sign you'd tap to add a song to a playlist
Tap the plus + sign next to the name of the song you want to add. Devon Delfino

Edit playlist

1. Go into the playlist.

2. To delete a song, tap the three-dot icon by the song in question and select Remove from this playlist.

Screenshot of a playlist on Spotify, highlighting the three dots that appear to the right of a song title
Tap the three dots by a song title to do things like remove it from the playlist. Devon Delfino

3. To make the playlist private, or delete it, tap the three-dot icon below the playlist name and then select the appropriate option.

