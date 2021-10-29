How to create a Spotify playlist on desktop or mobile

You can create your own playlists on Spotify no matter what version of the platform you’re using. DaniloAndjus/Getty Images

You can create a new playlist on the desktop version of Spotify via the left sidebar.

You can also create a playlist from within the Spotify mobile app, even if you have a free account.

At the bottom of the playlist, Spotify will include suggested songs based on your listening habits.

Creating custom playlists on Spotify is a great way to customize your listening experience. Whether you have the free or paid version, you can make playlists to fit your needs.

Here’s how to start making and editing playlists in Spotify, no matter which version you’re using.

How to make a playlist on the Spotify desktop app

There are three steps to making a playlist on the desktop version of Spotify: Make it, fill it with songs, and edit it when needed.

Create a playlist

1. Open the Spotify app on your computer.

2. Click the New Playlist button in the lower-left corner of the window.

Click ‘New Playlist.’ Devon Delfino

3. Add the playlist name in the pop-up window, as well as a description and image, if desired. Then click Create.

Create your playlist. Devon Delfino

You will then be taken to your new playlist and it will also appear listed in the left sidebar.

Add songs

1. Navigate to a song you want to add to your playlist.

2. Click and drag the song to the name of the playlist in the left sidebar. You’ll see a green plus sign appear over the name as you do this.

If your playlist is empty, you’ll see the option to Go to New Releases. That’s an option for finding songs to add to the playlist, too.

Click ‘Go to New Releases’ to see a list of songs to add to your playlist. Devon Delfino

Quick tip: Spotify will suggest songs at the bottom of the playlist along with an Add button. The more you listen the more targeted the suggestions will get.



Edit playlist

1. Go into the playlist you want to edit.

2. To delete a song, click the three-dot icon next to the song in question and select Remove from this Playlist.

Use the three-dot icon to to delete a song from your playlist, among other options. Devon Delfino

3. To rearrange the order of songs, click and drag them into place.

4. To make the playlist secret, or delete it, click the three-dot icon below the playlist name and select the corresponding option.

Click the three-dot icon by the playlist name to delete or privatize it. Devon Delfino

Quick tip: You can also change a playlist name on desktop or mobile after it’s been created.



How to make a playlist on the mobile app with Spotify Free

If you use the free version of Spotify and you’re using the mobile app, you can only use the shuffle option on your own playlists.

Create a playlist

1. Open the Spotify app and log in, if needed.

2. Tap Your Library in the bottom toolbar.

Go into ‘Your Library.’ Devon Delfino

3. Select the plus + sign icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap the plus + sign to start creating a playlist. Devon Delfino

4. Name the playlist and tap Create.

Add songs

1. Go into your playlist and tap Add Songs at the top of the list of current songs.

Tap ‘Add Songs.’ Devon Delfino

2. Search for a song you want to add to your playlist in the app.

Use the search function to find songs for your playlist. Devon Delfino

3. When you find a song you want, tap the plus + sign to the right of the song title to add it to your playlist.

Edit playlist

1. Go into the desired playlist.

2. To delete a song, tap the three-dot icon next to the song and choose Remove from this playlist.

Select ‘Remove from this playlist’ to delete a song. Devon Delfino

3. To make the playlist private, or delete it, tap the three-dot icon by the playlist name and select the desired option.

Tap the three dots by the playlist name to privatize or delete the playlist. Devon Delfino

How to make a playlist on the mobile app with Spotify Premium

If you have a paid subscription to Spotify, you can also use the app to create playlists.

Create a playlist

1. Open the Spotify app and log in to your account, if needed.

2. Tap Your Library in the bottom toolbar.

3. Tap the plus + sign in the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap the plus + sign in the top-right corner to start creating a playlist. Devon Delfino

4. Name your playlist and then tap Create.

Add songs

1. Go into your playlist in the Spotify app and tap Add Songs at the top of the list of current songs.

2. Search for a song you want to add.

3. Tap the plus + sign to the right of the song title you want to add it to your playlist.

Tap the plus + sign next to the name of the song you want to add. Devon Delfino

Quick tip: You can also add songs to a playlist from the song’s details page – tap the three-dot icon next to the song and select Add to playlist in the pop-up.



Edit playlist

1. Go into the playlist.

2. To delete a song, tap the three-dot icon by the song in question and select Remove from this playlist.

Tap the three dots by a song title to do things like remove it from the playlist. Devon Delfino

3. To make the playlist private, or delete it, tap the three-dot icon below the playlist name and then select the appropriate option.

Quick tip: You can also change the playlist cover on the iPhone and Android versions of the Spotify app for a more custom look.



