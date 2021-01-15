How to make a playlist on SoundCloud to organise all your favourite music and podcasts

Maskot/Getty Images It’s easy to add songs to existing SoundCloud playlists or create new ones.

You can make a playlist on SoundCloud using the platform’s mobile app or desktop website, and it’s a great way to save and organise your favourite music.

To make a SoundCloud playlist, click or tap the ellipsis icon below any track and then select “Add to playlist.”

Once you’ve made a playlist, you can find it on the website by opening your profile page, or in the app’s “Library” menu.

One of the best things about SoundCloud, and something that differentiates it from competing music platforms like Spotify, is its wealth of underground, experimental, and independent artists and podcasts.

There’s a huge archive of artists and music that perhaps never made it out of the garage or bedroom, but can still reach your headphones through the service.

One of the best ways to enjoy tracks like these and others on SoundCloud is by placing music â€” whether it’s your own or another artist’s â€” into a playlist.

You can create a SoundCloud playlist on a desktop web browser or via the SoundCloud mobile app.

How to make a playlist on SoundCloud on a computer

1. Open SoundCloud in a web browser.

2. Locate the song (or podcast) you want to put on a playlist by either searching with the search bar, or finding a trending or recommended track on the SoundCloud homepage. SoundCloud is also a popular platform for podcasts, which can be added to playlists as well.

3. Beneath each track is a small list of options icons. Tap the ellipses icon for “More,” then click “Add to playlist.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select ‘Add to playlist’ in the dropdown menu.

3. Either add the track to an existing playlist by clicking “Add to playlist,” or click “Create a playlist” to name and create a new playlist, then click “Save.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can add the song to an existing playlist or create a new playlist.

After you make your playlist, you can find it and open it by going to your profile and clicking the “Playlists” button. It will be right below your avatar.

How to make a playlist on SoundCloud on the app

1. Download the SoundCloud app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store if you haven’t already, and sign in.

2. Find the track you want to add to a playlist. You can search for the track, or discover one on the SoundCloud app’s home screen.

3. When you’ve located the track, or while playing it, find the ellipses icon. Tap it, then select “Add to playlist.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can add the track to a playlist on SoundCloud while you’re on the Now Playing screen, as seen here, or if you’ve simply navigated to the track.

On iOS, a newly created playlist will automatically be set to private. You can change the playlist to public on the playlist page. On an Android, you’ll be given a choice whether to make the playlist public or private when you create a new one in the app.

To find your playlists later and listen to them, tap the icon in the bottom toolbar that looks like three lines. This will bring you to your “Library” page, where you can tap “Playlists & albums” to see all your playlists.

