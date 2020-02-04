How to make a playlist on Pandora using your computer or mobile device

- To make a playlist on Pandora, you need to have a Pandora Premium account – which is $US9.99 a month regularly, or $US4.99 a month for students.
- The ability to create playlists is not available with the free version of Pandora or the $US4.99 a month Pandora Plus plan.
Unlike Pandora’s free version, which only lets users customise their music by station, Pandora Premium lets users create unlimited personalised playlists.
You can create a playlist on desktop or mobile. Here’s how.
How to make a playlist on Pandora using a computer
1. Navigate to Pandora on your PC or Mac computer and login to your Premium account.
2. Select “My Collection” from the top menu bar. Then, select “Playlists.”
- If you’re new to Pandora Premium, a playlist based on the songs you’ve given a “thumbs up” to will be available.
3. Hit ” + Create playlist” in the top-right corner to begin making a new playlist.
4. From here, you can name your playlist, and then begin adding songs by typing the name of a song into the search bar. Pandora allows you to search by song title or artist.
5. Click on a song to add it to your playlist. Drag the songs to rearrange them.
6. Pandora also gives you the option to “Add Similar Songs” and will populate your playlist with additional music based on the ones you already inserted.
7. Your playlist will automatically save as you add songs.
How to make a playlist on Pandora using a mobile device
1. Launch the Pandora app on your iPhone or Android device and log in to your Premium account.
2. Select “My Collection” from the bottom menu.
3. Tap “Filter” and then select “Playlists.”
4. Tap “New Playlist” in the middle of the screen.
5. Title your playlist, and then hit “Next” to begin adding songs via the search bar. Hit “Done” to finish and save it.
