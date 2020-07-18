How to make pictures transparent in Microsoft PowerPoint so that you can place text over them or use them as a background

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images Making pictures transparent in PowerPoint can add depth to your slideshow presentation.

You can make a picture transparent in your PowerPoint slides in just a few simple steps.

Making pictures transparent in PowerPoint allows you to add text over them or use them as a background.

Pictures can make your MicrosoftPowerPoint presentation more visually appealing and engaging for your audience.

If you want to include a picture in your PowerPoint as a background or subtle detail – rather than as the focal point – you can transform any picture by making it transparent with just a few clicks.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to make a picture transparent in PowerPoint on a Mac or PC



1. Open PowerPoint on your Mac or PC and launch a new presentation or open a saved project.

2. Insert the picture you want to include, if you haven’t already, and right click on the image.

After you right-click the image on a PC, the below dropdown menu will appear.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On a PC, this dropdown menu will appear.

After you right-click the image on a Mac, the below dropdown menu will appear.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On a Mac, this dropdown menu will appear.

3. Select “Format Picture…” from the dropdown menu.

4. An option toolbar will appear on the right side on your screen. Click the “Picture” icon, designated by a mountain landscape icon.

After you select “Format Picture,” on a PC, the below dropdown menu will appear.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On a PC, this ‘Format Picture’ menu will appear. Click on the mountain icon.

After you select “Format Picture,” on a Mac, the below dropdown menu will appear.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On a Mac, this ‘Format Picture’ menu will appear. Click on the mountain icon.

5. Click “Picture Transparency” from the listed options.

From here, you can select a pre-set transparency gradient, type one in as a percentage (with higher percentages being more transparent), or drag and drop using the slider until you’re happy with the picture’s transparency.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.