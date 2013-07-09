How To Make The Pendennis Club, A Classic Kentucky Cocktail That's Perfect For Summer

It’s summer time. And that means it’s time to enjoy delicious, cold, fresh-tasting cocktails.



We decided to visit one of New York City’s top bartenders – Thomas Waugh of the newly-opened ZZ’s Clam Bar. ZZ’s is an upscale cocktail spot and raw bar by the owners of Torrisi and Carbone, two of the city’s hottest restaurants.

Waugh creates all of the cocktails for ZZ’s and showed us a few of his favourites. One of those is his version of an old Kentucky classic – The Pendennis Club. It’s named after a private club in Louisville, Kentucky and his rendition looks and tastes delicious. Watch the video below to learn how to make it yourself:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Robert Libetti

