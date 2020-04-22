How to make a new account on TikTok in 3 different ways

Reuters You can make a new TikTok account using a few different methods.

You can sign up for a TikTok account using your phone number, email address, or social media account.

Whatever the reason may be that you want a new TikTok account, the video-sharing app makes it easy to create more than one.

The only thing to keep in mind is that you can’t make an additional account using the same information linked to your existing account.

For example, two accounts can’t share the same phone number or email address.

Other than that, creating a new log-in is quick and easy.

Here’s how.

How to make a new account on TikTok using your phone number

1. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap “Me” at the bottom-right of your screen.

3. Tap your username at the top of the screen.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Tap on your username with the downward-facing arrow next to it.

4. Tap “Add account.”

5. Tap “Use phone or email.”

Christina Liao/Business Insider ‘Use phone or email’ is listed as the first option.

6. Enter your birthdate.

7. Enter your phone number and then tap “Send code.”

8. A 4-digit code will be texted to you. Enter the code and your new account will be created.

How to make a new account on TikTok using your email address

1. Open TikTok on your phone.

2. Tap “Me” in the bottom-right.

3. Tap your username at the top of the screen.

4. Tap “Add account.”

5. Tap “Use phone or email.”

6. Enter your birthdate.

7. Tap “Email” at the top.

8. Enter your email address, then tap “Next.”

9. Enter a password for your TikTok account then tap “Next.”

10. Enter a username for your TikTok account then tap “Sign up” to make your new account.

How to make a new account on TikTok using a social media account



1. Open the TikTok app.

2. Tap “Me” at the bottom of your screen.

3. Tap your username at the top.

4. Tap “Add account.”

5. You can create a TikTok account using your Facebook, Google, Instagram, or Twitter account. Tap on your preferred social media.

Christina Liao/Business Insider You can use your existing Facebook, Google, Instagram, or Twitter account to create a TikTok account. iPhone users can also use their Apple ID.

For iPhone users, you may have a pop-up message alerting you that ” ‘TikTok’ wants to use ‘X.com’ to Sign In,” “X” being the name of the social networking service you chose. Tap “Continue.”

Christina Liao/Business Insider If you’re on an iPhone, you might receive an alert like this when you’ve selected a social networking service to create your TikTok account with.

6. Enter your login details for the social media you chose.

7. Create a username for your TikTok account and tap “Sign up” to make your new account.

