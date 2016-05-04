How to make a natural energy smoothie that is basically nature's Red Bull

Candice Kumai is a chef, wellness journalist and the author of “Clean Green Drinks: 100+ Cleansing Recipes to Renew & Restore Your Body and Mind.” She invited the INSIDER team over to her New York City kitchen to share her recipe for a matcha green tea love smoothie — which helps with mental focus and clarity.
The smoothie includes:
Baby spinach
Frozen banana
Matcha green tea powder
Bee pollen (optional)
Coconut water
Stay tuned for more of Kumai’s recipes on INSIDER.
Story by Lisa Ryan and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
