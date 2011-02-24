HOW TO Make A Mobile Version Of Your Website

Ever Wondered How Popular Blogs and Websites Like Mashable and ProBlogger Have Managed To Create Such Attractive and User-Friendly Mobile Phone Versions of Their Blogs?



Top 5 reasons we use the WP Mobile Detector for our WordPress website

We mobilized our WordPress blog in minutes.

Created a custom theme with the plugin’s interactive theme editor in minutes.

optimised our website for mobile visitors.

No maintenance needed.

Our mobile website looks incredible on an iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, and more.

This plugin is simply fantastic and long awaited. I can’t believe this doesn’t come with a WordPress site! I highly recommend any website owner, brand management team, and developer purchase this plugin if they want the easiest and most effective way to make their website mobile ready.

With more people accessing the web from mobile devices, it’s necessary for websites to offer a great mobile experience to attract and retain customers. Unfortunately, most websites today are not compatible with mobile phones and may be losing customers as a result. WordPress site owners have an especially advantageous position to customise their website for mobile compatibility using plugins and themes and there’s no better time than now to get your website mobile ready.

Available for all BusinessInsider.com visitors, is an added value of 25% off all WP Mobile Detector purchases until March 18, 2011. Use the coupon code BLOGTREPRENEUR.

So what’s important in a mobile plugin?

Ability to detect thousands of mobile devices to deliver optimal user experience.

Compatibility across all mobile devices.

Ability to provide a universal mobile experience.

Quick and easy to use.

The WP Mobile Detector can get your website mobilized in minutes, so that you can take advantage of the rising mobile traffic. The WordPress plugin detects mobile devices and displays a mobile optimised theme specific for every mobile device. Simply install the plug-in and activate. Five clicks were all I needed! The WP Mobile Detector is guaranteed to increase WordPress sites’ mobile visibility and compatibility. It provides an optimal user experience of your website for any mobile and desktop visitor. It works by detecting a mobile device and then displaying the active mobile theme to the mobile device instead of the active desktop theme.

Understanding the importance of brand awareness and opportunity for brand reinforcement, the premium WP Mobile Detector offers the ability to create a custom mobile theme with interactive theme editor, by adding a logo, customising the colour options, and changing the look and feel of the site by adjusting the navigation bar. Automatically converting your WordPress website to a mobile ready version for customers visiting from a mobile device, while also displaying a desktop version without any modification, this plug-in creates an optimal user experience no matter what device they’re on.

The appropriate theme is delivered for mobile and desktop visitors every time, without fail. In addition, no maintenance is required! After the plug-in is installed, it will display the appropriate website theme no matter what device the visitor is accessing your site from! Using the premium WP Mobile Detector, once you install, activate, and personalise your website, there is no need to fuss with the plug-in anymore after that. This plugin does what it says and more, it optimizes your website for mobile and detects mobile visitors for a universal mobile experience across all mobile devices. This mobile plugin is by far the easiest and fastest to use.

So what’s offered with the WP Mobile Detector?

A simple way to mobilize your website.

The ability to display a mobile theme to mobile devices within minimal setup. 5 clicks! Simply install the WP Mobile Detector plugin and activate.

Automatic detection of mobile devices.

Detects over 5,000+ mobile devices including phones and tablets.

Automatically formats content and resizes images.

Use free, existing, pre-installed mobile themes or install your own.

The ability to create a premium mobile theme using the interactive mobile theme editor without affecting your desktop theme.

Reinforce brand recognition with the unlimited colour options and navigation settings.

Comprehensive analytics included for each mobile website.

Cross-platform compatibility.

Widget Support.

HTML 5 Compliant.

WP Mobile Detector packages available at Websitez.com

Single-site Package

This package is perfect for single-site website owners and is offered at $49.95.

Multi-site Package

This package is perfect for multi-site owners and is offered at $129.95, which includes 5 websites.

Developer Package

This package is perfect for a developer creating hundreds of websites, which includes unlimited websites.

