Nick Campbell is the creative force behind GREYSCALEGORILLA, a blog of tutorials, ideas, news and inspiration for other creators. The Chicago-based motion graphics designer has worked on the graphics for Dexter, Target, Blackberry, and the Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.



A recent project of Campbell’s caught our eye for its inapplicability, its whimsy, and because the final result is just plain awesome. Whether you’re savvy with Cinema 4D or not—and if you’re not, there’s no time like now—check it out. (If you’re not interested in the tutorial, scroll all the way down to see the finished piece.)

The Inspiration

After seeing architect and designer Daniel Arsham’s beautiful plastic sphere installation, Campbell was inspired to create his own spin on it.

The Tutorial

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

How To Make and Modern Art Gallery Installation Animation With Cinema 4D from Nick Campbell on Vimeo.

Campbell’s 42:24 minute tutorial from start to finish: the inspiration, the rendering, the animation process, and the twists that make it his own. Relevant/mentioned links: the concrete Texture, the concave object tutorial from gsg, and the download for Campbell’s Cinema 4D Layout.

The Finished Piece

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Art Gallery Spheres from Nick Campbell on Vimeo.

Campbell’s “simple” animated art gallery installation using cloners, mograph, and random effectors. See the entire article here.

Via How to Make a Mind Bending Virtual Art Installation with Cinema 4D on WonderHowTo.

