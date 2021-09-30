How to whip up a milkshake by hand or in a blender

Use full-fat milk to make for a thick and rich milkshake. bhofack2 / Getty Images

A basic milkshake consists of ice cream and milk, but mix-ins and toppings provide endless variations.

The easiest way to make a milkshake is with a blender, but it’s also possible to do it by hand.

Any kind of milk can be used for milkshakes, but full-fat milk gives the richest, creamiest results.

Milkshakes are one of the most nostalgic and indulgent American treats. They’re so easy to make at home too – all you really need is quality ice cream and your choice of milk.

Meredith Kong, co-owner of Lick Ice Cream in Indianapolis, knows a thing or two about whipping up the perfect milkshake, and below, she gives us the low-down on how to achieve delicious results at home.

What makes a good milkshake?

The ice cream: Simple flavors like vanilla and chocolate pair well with a wide variety of toppings, but any flavor will do. The most important tip is using softened ice cream, which will allow everything to blend together as smoothly as possible. Kong recommends using ice cream with a high butter fat content like Häagen-Dazs.

Simple flavors like vanilla and chocolate pair well with a wide variety of toppings, but any flavor will do. The most important tip is using softened ice cream, which will allow everything to blend together as smoothly as possible. Kong recommends using ice cream with a high butter fat content like Häagen-Dazs. The milk: For thick, rich milkshakes, use full-fat milk, but any milk will work, including plant-based options. “If you want to use plant-based milk, full fat coconut milk will be your best option for creaminess,” Kong says.

For thick, rich milkshakes, use full-fat milk, but any milk will work, including plant-based options. “If you want to use plant-based milk, full fat coconut milk will be your best option for creaminess,” Kong says. The mix-ins: From cookies and nuts, to candy bars and frozen or fresh fruit, the possibilities are endless. Chop them up in small chunks and blend them in the milkshake.

From cookies and nuts, to candy bars and frozen or fresh fruit, the possibilities are endless. Chop them up in small chunks and blend them in the milkshake. The toppings : Whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry on top are a few classic toppings, but you can mix things up however you please. Fresh fruit, chopped nuts, syrups, and cacao nibs are great. You can even try healthy powders like matcha, turmeric, and blue spirulina for a fun and healthy twist.

: Whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry on top are a few classic toppings, but you can mix things up however you please. Fresh fruit, chopped nuts, syrups, and cacao nibs are great. You can even try healthy powders like matcha, turmeric, and blue spirulina for a fun and healthy twist. The blender: A stand blender or stick blender at low speeds is going to give you the smoothest consistency, but you can also make a milkshake by hand with a whisk and a large bowl.

How to make a milkshake using a blender Milkshakes can be made with any flavor ice cream. New Africa/Shutterstock Soften the ice cream. Allow the ice cream to sit out for 5 to 10 minutes at room temperature. The ice cream should be soft and easy scoopable, with a consistency similar to soft-serve. Add milk to the blender. Add ½ cup of milk of your choice. Add the ice cream and the mix-ins. Add two to three two hearty scoops of ice cream into the blender. If you are adding any mix-ins, now is the time to do it. Blend on low until the desired consistency. Texture and consistency is dependent on the fat count and quality of the ice cream. If the milkshake is too thin, add ice cream. If it’s too thick, add more milk. Top it and serve. Top the milkshake with any of the mix-ins, or whipped cream and chocolate syrup, and enjoy.

Quick tip: Homemade whipped cream is richer and more delicious than store-bought whipped cream. Learn how to make fluffy whipped cream at home.



Can I make a milkshake without a blender?

If you don’t have a blender, you can still make a tasty milkshake with a whisk and a large mixing bowl. Add ice cream to the mixing bowl and slowly incorporate the milk while whisking. Finely chop any mix-ins and whisk until you’ve reached your desired consistency.

Milkshake flavor ideas

Use chocolate as a flavor base for milkshake and add chopped nuts or pieces of chocolate to top it off. Arx0nt/Getty Images

Vanilla and chocolate are good ice cream bases for adding all sorts of toppings. Try fresh fruit with vanilla ice cream if you have a blender, and jam can work too in lieu of fresh fruit. Chopped nuts, pieces of chocolate, cookie, or brownie crumbles, and candies are popular too.

“Chocolate goes with anything” Kong says. “So if you want to have fun mixing and matching, this is your safest bet.” At Lick, Kong also pairs a scoop of coffee chip ice cream with a scoop of whiskey for an Irish coffee-style milkshake.

For a healthy touch, consider adding superfood powders to vanilla. Unsweetened matcha and turmeric are great choices and blue spirulina is a fun choice that will turn vanilla ice cream bright blue. You can even mix in some cookie crumbles for a Cookie Monster shake.

If you need a pick-me-up, add a shot or two of espresso. Crunchy toppings like cacao nibs, sprouted buckwheat and nuts add a textural contrast, especially if you’re also adding fluffy whipped cream.

If you’re feeling especially adventurous, try adding olive oil to vanilla ice cream for an olive oil milkshake and top with sprinkles of coarse sea salt.

What about leftovers?

Kong does not recommend storing milkshakes. “If you try to freeze your milkshake, when it thaws the liquid separate a bit and the texture isn’t great,” she says.

If you made too much and need to store your milkshake, you can always freeze them in popsicle molds for later. You can also try putting serving glasses in the freezer an hour before you make a milkshake, to keep the shake cold and frozen for longer.

Insider’s takeaway

Milkshakes are easy to make at home with or without a blender, and a fun way to get creative in the kitchen. It takes just a couple minutes to make a milkshake with a blender once the ice cream is soft, and a little longer by hand. Fresh fruit, candies, nuts, baked goods, and healthy powders can all be used as toppings or mix-ins. Keep glasses in the freezer before serving to prevent your drink from melting too quickly.

