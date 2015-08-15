People are going crazy for 'beertails' on Pinterest -- here's how to make one

Now’s the time to start mixing your beer and liquor.

Pinterest recently tweeted that “beertails” (aka beer cocktails) are hotter than ever.

The image-based social platform, which acts as a sort of digital inspiration board, notes that beertail pins have doubled in popularity since the beginning of 2015.

And in case you’re gagging at the thought of mixing beer and spirits, a lot of beertails are just classic cocktails with beer subbed for liquor (think: Corona Margarita).

One of our favourites is the brunchtastic Michelada — a beertail riff on the classic Bloody Mary. Here’s how to make it.

Michelada

Serves 4

1 six oz, can tomato juice

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp. celery salt

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

2 12 oz. bottles Mexican beer (Modelo is ideal)

Lime wedges, for garnish

Celery salt or plain salt, for garnish

1. Start by prepping the glasses: Rub the rims of four tall glasses with the lime wedges and coat the rims with either celery or plain salt.

2. In a bowl or measuring cup, mix the tomato juice, lime juice, celery salt, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Adjust seasoning to taste

3. Add a handful of ice to each of the prepared glasses and divide the tomato juice mixture between them — about a quarter cup per glass. Top each glass with a half bottle of beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

