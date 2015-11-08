How to make a matcha latte, the healthy new coffee alternative people are obsessed with

Thanks to its many health benefits, matcha tea is a trendy new coffee alternative.

Matcha is essentially a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves, and one serving of matcha tea has the nutritional equivalent of 10 cups of regularly brewed green tea, as well as 137 times more antioxidants.

Despite specialty cafés selling the brew popping up all over the country, it’s not hard to make the vibrant green drink yourself.

Here’s what to do:

1. Warm up a mug.

2. Add 2 ounces of condensed milk to a scoop of matcha powder.

3. Steam the milk.

4. Pour the milk into the matcha mix.

5. Enjoy!

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

