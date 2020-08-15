How to make a kids profile on Disney Plus to restrict your child's viewing permissions to age-appropriate content

Mayte Torres/Getty Images

You can make a kids profile on Disney Plus to monitor and restrict the kind of content your children have access to.

Setting up a kids profile on Disney Plus is just as easy as setting up a regular, unrestricted profile – you only need to do one thing differently.

Kids profiles can see any movie or show rated below PG.

You might think that making a kids profile on Disney Plus, Disney’s new streaming service, sounds redundant. After all, it’s a service full of stuff from Disney – surely it must all be safe for kids, right?

But, that’s not necessarily the case. With all the properties Disney owns – between Marvel, FOX shows like “The Simpsons,” and the recently added, somewhat explicit Broadway musical “Hamilton”– there are a lot of things on Disney Plus a parent might not want their kid seeing.

When you make a new Disney Plus kids profile, that means whoever is using that profile will only be able to watch shows and movies rated G, TV-Y, TV-Y7/Y7-FV, or TV-G. Nothing PG or above will be available to them.

You can turn this setting on at any time, even on existing profiles, through the account settings menu. This setting will carry over on your account across all the devices it’s signed in on, so you never have to worry that your child will see something you don’t want them to.

How to set up a kids profile on Disney Plus



1. On your smart TV, on the left sidebar, select the option for “My Profile,” with your icon next to it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘My Profile’ from the sidebar menu.

On the app, tap your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap your profile icon to bring up your account menu.

On a web browser, click your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

2. Choose “Add Profile.”

If you’re trying to turn an already existing profile into a kids profile, instead choose “Edit Profiles” and select the one you want to change.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose ‘Add Profile.’

3. Pick an image for the new profile from the list of icons.

4. Type in the profile name. You can make this the name of the child who will be using it, or just keep it as a generic “Kids Profile” if you’d rather.

5. Toggle the switch labelled “Kids Profile” to the “On” position.

On your TV, you can do this just by selecting the button once with your remote.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Toggle ‘Kids Profile’ to ‘On.’

6. Select “Save” to finish creating the profile.

Once this is done, you can start using this profile by selecting it when you return to the main menu.

