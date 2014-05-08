How To Create The Ultimate Home Office For Maximum Productivity

This is part of the “Anywhere Workplace” series about how today’s mobility leads to better business. “Anywhere Workplace” is sponsored by Verizon Wireless. Read more posts in the series »

Working remotely can provide its fair share of distractions.

Without your boss around, you might find yourself spending too much time relaxing. While there’s nothing wrong with peace and quiet, too much silence can be isolating and even draining.

That’s why it’s especially important to make sure your home office is set up for optimal productivity.

Space

First things first, pick a place in your home or apartment that best suits your personality and work style.

Next, try to eliminate anything that is not related to work. Personal items like magazines, video game consoles, and other things can easily distract you.

If your job requires some creative juices, set yourself up near windows that let in natural light. That’s because exposure to natural light can keep you energized and alert, and even improve your workplace performance. You may also find it beneficial to place your desk facing the window, or at least facing out into a large room. That way your eyes have somewhere to go when you glance up from your work.

Decor can also play a role in your productivity. Having plants on your desk can make you more productive, and plants also help you to reduce stress.

Be sure you have internet access and other tools to make your office “smart”

This should go without saying, but a solid internet connection is a must. In the event that your Wi-Fi connection is shoddy, be sure to invest in an Ethernet cord. If your computer doesn’t have an Ethernet port, you can buy an extension here.

Without breaking the bank, try to see if you can afford a standing desk. It will help keep you energized and healthier than if you sit all day. If you know you won’t be up for standing all day, get an adjustable stool for when your feet get tired.

Stir The Stir Kinetic desk sells for over $US1,000.

Try to set up your space on a desk with room for at least two monitors. If you find yourself constantly having to switch to your email or TweetDeck while you’re working on something else, that second screen can make all the difference. If you want to keep track of the entire Internet like tech pundit Robert Scoble, consider getting three monitors for everything from email to Twitter to stock alerts.

If silence is the bane of your existence, a nice pair of speakers can go a long way. Some of our favourites include a pair of the Sonos Play: 1 speakers or a pair of Pure’s Jongo T4 speakers.

Connected home enthusiasts should also consider installing some sensors from SmartThings. That way, you can easily control the air conditioning and lights directly from your desk. You could even rig up your door lock so that you can let in the delivery person without having to get up.

Ultimately, you want to set up your office environment in a way that suits your lifestyle.

Be cognisant of whether you like to move around, or if you’re prone to distractions. There’s no one way to set up your home office, but the information above should help you get started in creating the home office that works best for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.