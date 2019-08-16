How to make a group chat on Snapchat, to send private Snaps and messages to multiple people at once

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong You can make a group chat on Snapchat with a select set of contacts.

You can make a group chat on Snapchat to keep in touch with a group of friends.

Making a group chat on Snapchat is an easy process and should only take a minute to set up.

Here’s what you need to know to set up a group chat on Snapchat, and how to add more people after you’ve set it up.

Creating a Snapchat group chat can be a great way to keep a friend group connected.

Keep in mind that Snaps sent to groups will not count toward Snapstreaks. And if you want to see who’s read or saved Snaps sent within a group, simply tap on a chat – and once someone else opens the group chat, their name and Bitmoji will appear above your keyboard.

Group chat messages are still automatically deleted after 24 hours, just like regular Snaps, unless of course you save them.

Here’s what you need to know to create a group chat within Snapchat on the iPhone or Android app.

How to make a group chat on Snapchat



Setting up a group chat is a simple process and should only take you a minute or so to do:

1. Open the Snapchat app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Swipe across the screen, from left-to-right to get to the Friends screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the new chat icon, which is in the top-right.

3. Tap the speech bubble with a plus sign next to it, located at the top of the screen.

4. Select the people you want to add to a group chat – you’ll see their names appear at the top of the screen as you add them.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Pick who you’d like to add to your new group chat.

5. Tap “Chat” or “Chat With Group.”

Once you have your group set up, you’ll be able to get to it from the Friends screen, as well as via the search function within the app.

You can also go back into a group to add more members in case you accidentally left them out. To do that, you’ll have to open the group chat, and tap the Group Chat icon at the top-left of the screen to open the Group Profile. From there, tap the “+ Add Members” button, and select whoever you want to add to the chat.

