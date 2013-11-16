How To Make A Surprisingly Delicious Grilled Cheese French Toast Ice Cream Sandwich

While

eating my way throughNew York Magazine’s

annual Taste eventthis week, I came across something so glorious, so delicious, creative, and gluttonous that I knew immediately: This spectacular dessert is destined to be the next

cronut craze.

Titled “The High Road Vanilla Melt,” the dish consists of vanilla Fleur de Sel-flavored ice cream between two cinnamon french toast grilled cheese sandwiches.

Created by Chef Keith Schroeder using his own new ice cream brand called High Road, it somehow combines everything both wonderful and horrible all at the same time.

“I’m always thinking about pleasant ways to present contrast: hot/cold, crunchy/soft, sweet/sour/salty/savory,” Schroeder tells Business Insider of his inspiration for the dessert. “This particular sandwich was a riff on some personal favourite combinations: apple and cheddar, cinnamon and sugar.”

The sandwich will be available at Sweet Auburn Market in Atlanta next week and the High Road ice cream is available in high end grocery stores, but in the meantime Schroeder gave us a step-by-step demonstration of how to make your very own “Vanilla Melt” at home.

