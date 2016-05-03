How to make the gooiest fluffernutter sandwich ever

Peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwiches, otherwise known as “fluffernutters,” were a beloved childhood snack for many people. We’ve upped the ante here by frying our flutternutter in a hot pan with just enough butter for the gooiest, most decadent sandwich ever. Throw on some cartoons, grab a glass of milk, and enjoy.
