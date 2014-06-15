How To Make The Perfect Gin Martini

Vodka martinis are ok, but gin martinis are the best.

That’s because each gin has its own distinct flavour, since different brands use different botanicals. This makes each gin martini much more interesting — and perfect for drinking on World Gin Day.

Below is the recipe for making a delicious dry martini (a dry martini has less vermouth, whereas a wet martini means more vermouth). If you’re celebrating at a bar, here’s how to expertly order the martini of your choice.

Want to learn how to make more classic cocktails? Click here.

