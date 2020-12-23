How to make a Discord server and customise chatroom channels for your friends or community

You can make a Discord server by selecting the plus sign in the sidebar on the app’s dashboard.

Once you make your Discord server, you can invite any number of people, create new channels, designate roles, and more.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Discord is a popular group-chatting app that, while originally made for gaming, has blown up since its 2015 launch.

Now all kinds of people have flocked to the platform to build group chats centered on politics, movies, writing, and every other community under the sun.

If you want to build your own community, or just make a chatroom for your friends, setting up your own Discord server is easy. No matter how you use the app â€” on desktop, in a browser, or on a smartphone â€” it will only take a minute.

And once you’ve made your own server, you can invite your friends, create different channels for different topics, and designate roles â€” for example, you can make some people chat moderators.

There are dozens of more granular changes you can make to the server, but we’ll stick to the basics here.

How to make a Discord server



Discord servers are just big chatrooms and once you’ve downloaded the app onto your iOS or Android phone or your desktop, they’re completely free to make.

And unlike other apps that let you host servers, once you’ve made the server, you don’t need to worry about keeping your internet active â€” Discord the company will take over on that end.

1. Open Discord and look to the sidebar on the left side of the app â€” if you’re on mobile, you might need to swipe your finger to the right to find it.

2. Click or tap the green plus sign at the very bottom of the sidebar, below your other servers.

3. Here, you’ll have a number of options. You can tap “Create My Own” to make a new server with no premade channels or roles, or select one of the offered templates. Each template is pretty similar, and they all come with at least one channel already set up.

For this tutorial, we’ll start with a blank “Create My Own” server.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Using a template can help you start your server quickly.

4. If you’re on mobile, decide whether it’s for if it’s for a club or community, or just for your friends. You can also skip this question if you’re not sure or don’t care.

5. Give your server a name and picture. They don’t have to be unique, so don’t worry about your great server idea being taken.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Your server’s icon will be displayed in a small circle in the left sidebar.

Once you’ve made your server, don’t worry about being attached to it forever â€” you can delete a server at any time, although you might need to check in with the other members first.

How to invite friends to your Discord server



A chat room isn’t much fun without someone to talk to. Luckily, once the server is made, you can start adding people to it.

1. Click “Invite your friends.” If you’re on mobile, tap “Set up your server” first, and then “Invite your friends.”

2. A new window will open. At the bottom (desktop) or top (mobile) of this window will be a link you can send people, which they can click to enter your server. You’ll also be shown a list of everyone on your Friends List â€” click “Invite” next to someone’s name to send them the link immediately.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You can invite friends directly, or copy and paste the link.

3. By default, this invite link will only last for a day â€” after that point, you’ll need to generate a new link. If you want to set the link to never expire, or put a limit on how many people can use it to join the server, click “Edit Invite Link” (desktop) or tap the gear icon next to it (mobile).

How to create channels in a Discord server



Discord servers are built to hold “Channels,” which is where the conversations happen. Channels are usually separated by topic to avoid clogging up the chatroom. And there are two types of channels: text channels and voice channels.

By default, your server will have at least one channel, probably called “General.” To make new ones:

1. Click or tap the small plus button in the left-hand toolbar, next to “Text channel” or “Voice channel” to create a channel. Text channels let you type and send files (images, videos, etc.), while voice channels let you talk or stream video.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You can make an unlimited amount of channels.

2. Give your channel a name. If you’re on mobile, you can also choose here to make it private â€” this means that only you and the specific people you select can see it.

3. To further customise your channel, click the gear icon next to the channel’s name. If you’re on mobile, you’ll have to open the channel, swipe to the left to open the right-hand sidebar, and then tap the gear icon in the top-right.

4. In these menus, you can edit the channel’s name, “topic,” permissions, and more. You can also click or tap the red “Delete” channel option to get rid of the channel and erase all of the messages inside.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You can create channels that only specific people can speak in, or channels that are specifically for inviting new users.

5. If you want to edit your server’s channel categories â€” these are the headings that appear above your channels â€” right-click or tap and hold on the category heading, and then select “Edit Category.”

6. In the menu that opens, you can change the category’s name and edit its permissions, which is great if you have several channels that should be restricted.

7. To create a new category, click or tap the icon next to your server’s name in the left sidebar, and then select “Create Category.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Categories are like folders for your channels.

How to designate roles in your channel



If you’re trying to manage a large server, then you should have a few people who can enforce the rules. This can be done through “Roles,” which can be given to users to decide what permissions and powers they have in the server.

1. Click or tap the server’s name at the top of the left sidebar, and then tap “Server Settings” or “Settings” â€” it will have a gear icon next to it.

2. Click or tap “Roles.”

3. If you’re on desktop, click the plus button next to “Roles” in the top-left. On mobile, tap the big blue “Create a Role” button,” or tap the plus sign in the top-right.

4. Give this new role a name, and select a colour for it. We’ll call this role “Admin.” You can also choose whether users with this role are displayed more prominently in the member list.

5. From here, you can choose what abilities the roles have. Head to permissions and toggle these abilities on or off.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Much like channels, each role has its specific permissions.

6. When you’re done, save your changes and exit this menu.

7. To assign a member of your server this role, right-click or tap and hold on their username in your server and select a role from the menu.

This user will now have all the permissions that come with the role you created.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.