Here's how to make a crown roast

• Crown roast is a popular holiday meal, but its unique look often scares off amateur chefs. • It’s actually not that hard to make — Chef Eddie Avdyli of Angus Club Steakhouse suggests having the butcher remove chine and feather bones, then cut the racks and excess meat to expose bones.



It can be intimidating to tackle a large, unruly cut of meat, especially when you’re expecting lots of company for the holidays. A crown roast of pork requires a bit of assembly, but Chef Eddie Avdyli, Executive Chef of Angus Club Steakhouse in New York City, explains how to prepare, cook, and serve this festive dish.

First things first, what even is a crown roast?

A crown roast of pork is simply a regular bone-in pork loin (the muscle that runs along the back of a pig) shaped into a circle with the ribs pointing up. To achieve the crown shape with a single rack of ribs, you need to slice into the spaces between them to give them room to spread out.

Why is it a traditional holiday dish and why are Americans obsessed with it?

People aren’t exactly obsessed with this dish, but it is a classic that refuses to die. Its origins are murky, but it seems to have been around for decades.

Its impressive, majestic shape makes it an elegant centrepiece at holiday dinners, which is probably why it’s a holiday favourite. Who doesn’t want to impress friends and family when given the chance?

That said, it’s really just a simple pork roast recipe with a twist. And if you figure about one rib per person, it easily feeds a crowd.

How to make it:

Step 1: Prepare the meat

Ask the butcher to remove the chine and feather bones from the rack.

At home, cut the racks and the excess meat between the ends to expose the bones.

Then, with a boning knife, cut the rest of the meat away between the incisions and the end of the bones. About two inches of the bones should be exposed.

Step 2: Season

“I always put kosher salt and black pepper, fresh thyme, fresh chopped herbs (my personal choice is oregano), chopped shallots, red onions, and fresh garlic,” Avdyli wrote in an email to INSIDER. “It makes a HUGE difference if the garlic is chopped!”

Step 3: Marinate

Let the meat sit overnight and absorb each ingredient’s flavour.

“It will make all of the difference when you are trying to make the meat extra flavorful and tender,” he said. “It will melt in your mouth this way.”

Step 4: Cook

Avdyli recommends cooking the meat at 350 degrees for two hours.

Step 5: Enjoy!

Fill the crown roast with rice or stuffing, garnish it with cranberries, or serve it on a bed of lettuce.

