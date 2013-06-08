The Inventor Of The Cronut Shows Us How To Make His Insanely Popular Pastry

New Yorkers are going absolutely berserk over the cronut.



If you haven’t heard of it, the cronut is a hybrid croissant-doughnut pastry from Dominique Ansel Bakery in SoHo. The $5-a-pop treat regularly sells out within just a half-hour of the bakery’s opening.

Cronut imitators have already popped up all over the country, and there’s even a growing black market on Craigslist for these tasty sweets.

With demand so high for cronuts right now, pastry chef Dominique Ansel was kind enough to take some time out of his hectic schedule and show us how he makes his popular pastry:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.