How to make a call on WhatsApp to a single person or a group of friends

You can make a voice call on WhatsApp to a single person, or to a group of contacts.

To make a call on WhatsApp, you’ll need to have the person or people you’re trying to reach added to your contacts list.

You’ll need an internet connection to make calls over WhatsApp, but you can use Wi-Fi or mobile data.

With millions of daily users around the world, WhatsApp is one of the most popular communication apps around. And while it’s mostly known for its group chats, its voice calling feature is just as important.

WhatsApp lets you make free voice calls to your contacts. This is an especially useful feature if your contacts live overseas, as it saves you from the expensive international calling fees that would normally make these calls unaffordable.

Here’s how to make a call on WhatsApp – either to a single person, or to a group.

This article is specifically about voice calls. If you want to make video calls on WhatsApp, the app has that feature too.



How to make a call on WhatsApp to a single person

To make a WhatsApp call, you’ll need to be connected to the internet. Luckily, you can use either Wi-Fi or a mobile 4G/LTE connection.

1. Open WhatsApp and in the Chats section, tap the conversation with the person that you want to call. If you don’t already have a conversation open with them, you’ll have to start one.

2. In the upper-right corner of the conversation screen tap the call icon, which looks like a phone. WhatsApp will dial their number, and if they answer, you’ll be connected on a call.

Tap the call button. Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

How to make a group call on WhatsApp

You can have up to eight people (including yourself) in one voice call.

1. Open WhatsApp and call someone using the same steps outlined above.

2. Once you’re in the call, tap the Add Participant icon, which looks like a small figure with a “+” sign in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Add someone to the call by tapping the icon in the upper-right corner. Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Once your Contacts list appears, choose the person that you want to add to the call and then tap Add.

You can add up to seven other people. Jennifer Still/Business Insider

