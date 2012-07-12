McDonald's Executive Chef Reveals How To Make A Big Mac At Home

Photo: flickr www.flickr.com
McDonald’s wants to squash rumours about the fast-food giant using artificial preservatives and distasteful ingredients in their products.In order to do this, the company’s Canada division posted a video on YouTube on how to make your own Big Mac at home using ingredients found in any grocery store.
If you’re too hungry to sit through two and a half minutes of instruction, we summarized the Big Mac tutorial for you (with helpful visuals).
To make McDonald's special Big Mac sauce, add storebought mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard to a mixing bowl.
For an authentic Big Mac, add a slice of American cheese to one bun with lettuce and onions, and two dill pickles to the other bun. Then, add a ground beef patty to each.
And there you have it: a tasty, homemade, classic Big Mac with ingredients you can find at the grocery store.
