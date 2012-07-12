McDonald's Executive Chef Reveals How To Make A Big Mac At Home

Callie Bost
McDonald’s wants to squash rumours about the fast-food giant using artificial preservatives and distasteful ingredients in their products.In order to do this, the company’s Canada division posted a video on YouTube on how to make your own Big Mac at home using ingredients found in any grocery store.

If you’re too hungry to sit through two and a half minutes of instruction, we summarized the Big Mac tutorial for you (with helpful visuals).

This is McDonald's executive chef Dan Coudreaut. He'll be your instructor.

To make McDonald's special Big Mac sauce, add storebought mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard to a mixing bowl.

Then, add a bit of white wine vinegar...

Dice some white onions to top the Big Mac.

Of course, toast the bun halves.

Don't forget to wash your hands when you're working with raw meat.

Dash some salt and pepper on the patties for extra flavour.

To build the Big Mac, dab some sauce onto the buns.

Add the lettuce and onion.

For an authentic Big Mac, add a slice of American cheese to one bun with lettuce and onions, and two dill pickles to the other bun. Then, add a ground beef patty to each.

Stack your three Big Mac layers (the empty bun goes on top).

And there you have it: a tasty, homemade, classic Big Mac with ingredients you can find at the grocery store.

