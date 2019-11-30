How to make a bar graph on Google Sheets in 5 simple steps, to make your spreadsheet data more digestible

- You can make a bar graph in Google Sheets to make the data in your spreadsheet more digestible, useful, and visually appealing.
The Google Sheets chart feature can be a useful tool when you have a ton of data that you want to be able to visualise.
It can help turn that data into a more digestible format, like a simple bar graph, thereby helping you get the meaning out of it that would otherwise prove difficult.
Here’s how to add a graph to your Google Sheets spreadsheet quickly and easily.
How to make a bar graph on Google Sheets
1. Go to sheets.google.com and open your spreadsheet, or sheets.new if you want to create a new spreadsheet and enter your data.
2. Select the data you want to include in the bar graph by clicking the first cell and then holding the “shift” key on your Mac or PC keyboard while clicking the last cell.
3. In the top toolbar, select “Insert” and then “Chart.”
4. In the pop-up chart menu, under “Chart Type” select the dropdown.
5. Scroll down to the “Bar” section and select the bar chart that best fits your data.
You can also further customise your chart in that pop-up menu, including aggregating your data, changing the data range and switching the rows and columns, if applicable.
