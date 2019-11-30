How to make a bar graph on Google Sheets in 5 simple steps, to make your spreadsheet data more digestible

Shutterstock You can create a bar graph from data in a Google Sheets page in a few simple steps.

You can make a bar graph in Google Sheets to make the data in your spreadsheet more digestible, useful, and visually appealing.

Once you select the data in your spreadsheet needed for a graph, you can add the graph via the “Charts” feature under “Insert” in the top toolbar.

Here’s everything else you need to know to turn your data into a bar graph on Google Sheets.

The Google Sheets chart feature can be a useful tool when you have a ton of data that you want to be able to visualise.

It can help turn that data into a more digestible format, like a simple bar graph, thereby helping you get the meaning out of it that would otherwise prove difficult.

Here’s how to add a graph to your Google Sheets spreadsheet quickly and easily.

How to make a bar graph on Google Sheets

1. Go to sheets.google.com and open your spreadsheet, or sheets.new if you want to create a new spreadsheet and enter your data.

2. Select the data you want to include in the bar graph by clicking the first cell and then holding the “shift” key on your Mac or PC keyboard while clicking the last cell.

3. In the top toolbar, select “Insert” and then “Chart.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider First, select ‘Insert’ from the top toolbar.

4. In the pop-up chart menu, under “Chart Type” select the dropdown.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Chart type’ to format your chart into a bar graph.

5. Scroll down to the “Bar” section and select the bar chart that best fits your data.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select the type of bar chart you want to use to represent your data.

You can also further customise your chart in that pop-up menu, including aggregating your data, changing the data range and switching the rows and columns, if applicable.

