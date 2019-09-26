How to lower the brightness on your iPhone even more than the usual setting, using the 'Low Light' Accessibility feature

Shutterstock You might want to lower the brightness on your iPhone even more if you’re using it in the dark.

You can lower the brightness on your iPhone even more than you might think possible.

To lower the brightness on your iPhone to an even dimmer setting, turn on “Low Light” in the Zoom Filter section of Accessibility.

Your iPhone will immediately dim to an even lower brightness than normally available, and from here, you can adjust brightness on a darker scale.

There may be some times when the lowest brightness setting on an iPhone still isn’t low enough.

Whether you’re in bed trying to send a work-related email without waking your partner, or checking the time while sitting in a movie theatre, you might want to figure out how to turn your brightness down even further.

There’s an unexpected way that you can lower the brightness on your iPhone even more than seems feasible.

Here’s how to do it.

How to lower brightness on your iPhone even more than usual



1. Go into your iPhone and open the Settings app.

2. Search or scroll for the “Accessibility” page.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can find or search for the ‘Accessibility’ page in your settings. The page’s icon is a circle surrounding a person over a blue background.

3. Select “Zoom” under the “Vision” category.

4. Enable the “Zoom” function. The button is at the very top, with bulleted instructions on how to use the Zoom function below.

5. After you have enabled Zoom, on the same page, click on “Zoom Filter.”

6. At the very bottom, select “Low Light.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click on Zoom Filter and select Low Light.

Once you select Low Light, your screen should immediately dim to an even lower brightness setting than before.

You can still toggle brightness as you usually would, through the Control Centre, which is pulled up by swiping down from the right corner of your iPhone.

