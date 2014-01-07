A Teacher Ate Nothing But McDonald's For 90 Days And Was Shocked By The Results

KCCI News Science teacher John Cisna after, left, and before, right, his McDonald’s diet.

A teacher who ate nothing but McDonald’s for three months was shocked to discover that he was healthier than ever.

John Cisna, a science teacher from Iowa, saw the 2004 documentary Super Size Me and was curious to see if his health would deteriorate the way filmmaker Morgan Spurlock’s did, he told local news station KCCI 8.

So Cisna began eating at the fast food chain for every meal and working on an amateur documentary with a team of students. But rather than ordering huge meals, he tried to adhere to a 2,000-calorie diet.

When Cisna told the local McDonald’s franchise about his plan, the restaurant said they’d give him meals free of charge.

By the 90th day, Cisna reports he had lost 37 pounds and his cholesterol dropped from 249 to 170, according to the news station.

Here’s what he’d eat on a typical day:

Breakfast: Two Egg White Delights, a bowl of maple oatmeal and a bottle of 1% milk.

Lunch: Salad.

Dinner: A Value Meal with fries. Cisna said his favourite is the Big Mac.

Cisna said his unconventional diet proves that fast food isn’t evil.

“It’s our choices that make us fat not McDonald’s,” he told the news station.

