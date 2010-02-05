How To Lose 50% Of Your Money In 15 Minutes Betting On Amazon

What a strange world we live in.



Amazon reported at the close of market trading that its fourth-quarter profits soared 71%, Within minutes, its shares plummeted in after hours trading.

By 4:12 p.m., Amazon shares had dropped nearly 7% to $116.

Amazon shares are especially subject to huge swings because its revenue growth can be so difficult to predict. It has a large short interest that makes Amazon, which has a $54 billion cap value, a favourite among day traders, who like to bet on the shares’ sudden movements…

